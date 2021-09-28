Parties united in J&K on restoration of Art 370, 35-A: Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sep 28: Member Parliament and National Conference president, Dr Farooq Abdullah today said every party in Jammu and Kashmir is united on the restoration of Articles 370 and 35-A.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Nawai Subh complex in Srinagar Dr Abdullah said that every party has its own system. However, as far as Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 and 35-A is concerned, they all are united.

Referring to the BJP, he said that they want to create a division between Muslims, so that they can rule. “They have always used the policy of divide and rule and they want to follow the same, but we have to stay united as unity is the only way we can defeat these people,” he said.

He also said that every party has its own system, and they are all working under that system, but when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir, they all are united ad there are no differences.

He said that they are waiting for the court hearing regarding the restoration of Articles 370 and 35-A. “We have not picked up guns neither pelting stones. We want to resolve the issued through Gandhian way and what Delhi will do that is their job,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said that Mehbooba Mufti has her own way of doing this and it is her job what to do and what not to.

About dismissing of ICDS helpers, he said that the LG administration has done wrong by dismissing them and snatching their livelihood. “How will one survive if you snatch livelihood from them”? he asked.

“We had provided jobs to the people so that they can survive and live a normal life, but the LG administration did wrong by dismissing them. Government had promised that they will provide 50,000 jobs, where are they? Instead of providing jobs to the people, they are dismissing them, Government should desist from this,” he said.

He also said that everyone needs to get together to find a solution to growing problems, especially the problems being faced by the youth, otherwise there will be destruction.

“We need to create avenues for the youth, if we fail to do that the problems will be compounded and the drug menace that is prevalent here will create trouble for the youth and coming generation,” he said.

Among others party general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, senior leader and secretary Sakina Itoo, provincial secretary Showkat Mir, spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Provincial VPs Syed Tauqeer, Ahsan Pardesi, Ab Majeed Larmi, YNC provincial president Salman Ali Sagar, provincial president Women’s Wing Sabiya Qadri and Minority wing organizer JS Azad were also present on the occasion.

The young entrepreneurs told the party president that the absence of a substantial post COVID-19 relief to them has further increased their predicaments and made it unfeasible for most of them to keep their businesses afloat. The party president gave a passionate ear to the visiting delegation and told them that the party MPs have been taking up the issues concerning the JK youth at all appropriate forums. He assured the visiting delegation that the Party functionaries and MPs will continue to raise the issues concerning the youth, particularly the budding entrepreneurs at all forums. He said that he along with his party MPs will take up the issue in the Parliament as well.

Farooq said, “There is growing evidence to prove that the lack of investment, and an indifference to the needs of youth incur a high cost in terms of lost opportunities, ill-health, and social, physical and mental issues. Our youth have been at the receiving end of all this. They see no light at the end of tunnel. Far from giving employment to educated and unemployed youth, the administration is showing door to already employed ones on one pretext or another. Those who have started their own venues have also been left unattended. It goes without saying that incumbent Government is treating our youth like a burden and not like an asset”.