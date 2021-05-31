Partial Unlock: Srinagar Administration issues guidelines for Covid-19 Lockdown relaxations

SRINAGAR: After the State Executive Committee announced the revised guidelines for the partial relaxation in the lockdown, Srinagar Administration stated that 96 Containment Zones will remain under lockdown, however, as allowed the public transport will ply with 50% seating capacity and both the Driver, helper/Conductor and shopkeepers will have to keep Covid Vaccination certificate to operate.

The normal functioning of private hospitals, nursing homes and clinics, E-commerce and courier services is also allowed.

In an order issued by the District Magistrate Srinagar which reads that under permissible activities, “Standalone shops of all types shall be allowed to open only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

It said that outdoor Bazaars and Outdoor Shopping complexes shall be allowed to operate on Mondays and Thursdays, starting from Monday i.e. 31-05-2021 in following manner:

“Markets having Shops on both sides of Road: Shops on one side of the road only shall open on a particular day/date, the other side shall remain closed completely, and the sequence of opening shall be on Rotation basis.”

The order further reads that the Barber shops/Saloon/Beauty parlours shall be allowed to open only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“Restaurants shall be allowed to open on all days (except on Saturdays & Sundays) only for Home delivery of orders and room service of residents. No entry of customers shall be permitted even for self take-away of orders”, it said, adding “Sports persons shall be allowed to resume their training and activities in outdoor sport- stadia/ground. However indoor sports activities shall not be allowed”.

“Public transport(Matadors/Minibuses/Buses/Taxis and Cabs etc.) shall be permitted to ply only at 50% of authorized seating capacity. However, Auto-Rickshaws/Three Wheelers are permitted to ply without any restrictions”, the order further reads.

“Religious and social gatherings such as marriages, shall be permitted with attendance of up to 25 persons only, whether indoors and outdoors and funeral/last rights shall be attended by up to 20 persons only”, added the order.

“All workshops, service centres and home workshops can operate with not more than 5 persons working on site/inside premises”, it added.

Regarding the Markets having shops on one side of the Road only: Odd numbered shops to open on Mondays, even numbered shops to open on Thursdays (Joint Commissioner Administration, SMC to ensure proper numbering of shops wherever required.

Shopping complexes/ equivalent business establishment: only alternate shops shall open on rotation basis.

However the district authorities Srinagar said only after submitting the rostering and numbering of shops for operating within allowed capacity Indoor shopping malls, with only 25% of shops inside the malls shall be allowed to operate on a given day and the Owner/Manager of the mall shall carry out numbering of the shops and accordingly come up with the roaster of operating within allowed capacity and submit the same with DDMA,Srinagar for issuance of orders for opening, however.

According to the order under it’s non permissible activities the Srinagar authorities have ordered that lockdown shall remain in force in containment zones. Lock down shall remain in force in containment zones.

All schools and coaching centers shall continue to remain closed.

All Universities, Colleges and Technical/ Skill development institutions in J&K shall remain closed for imparting on-campus/ in-person education to the students till 15-06- 2021, except for the courses/programmes that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory/research/thesis work and internship etc.

All Cinemas, Gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theaters, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed. Multiplexes, Clubs, Gyms, Spas, Massage Centres and paid parks shall continue to remain closed, reads the order

Among the other measures, the Srinagar authorities have ordered the daily night curfew from 8:00PM to 7:00 AM next day and weekend curfew from Friday from 8:00 PM till 7:00 AM each Monday.

The district administration Srinagar has strictly ordered to comply with the guidelines and has further directed SSP Srinagar to strictly enforce the order. (KNO)