Over 2 dozen vegetable carts gutted in fire in Kupwara

SRINAGAR: Over two dozen vegetable carts were damaged in a massive fire in the border district of Kupwara in north Kashmir, official sources said on Monday.

They said a fire broke out at Sabzi market near Old Bus Stand in Handwara in Kupwara at around 2130 hrs on Sunday.

Fire tenders were rushed to douse off the leaping flames, clearly visible from a distance, they said.

However, they said before the fire was brought under control, over two dozen vegetable carts were damaged in the market.No one was injured in the incident, they said, adding the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

They said the police has registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

(AGENCIES)