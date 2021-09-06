Parl Standing Committee expresses satisfaction over facilities provided to patients

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 6: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health & Family Welfare, under the chairmanship of Ram Gopal Yadav today visited PHC Chanapora and GMC Srinagar and appreciated the role played by concerned departments as well as the healthcare workers during the COVID pandemic and expressed overall satisfaction on the facilities being provided to the patients.

As per officials, the delegation, in the beginning, visited PHC Chanapora where the Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather and Managing Director JKMSCL Dr Yashpal Sharma received the delegation.

On the occasion, the Director Health Services Kashmir and Managing Director JKMSCL gave a brief overview of the health care facilities being provided in the UT of J&K.

The delegation visited all the sections of the PHC, interacted with staff and patients and took the first-hand appraisal of the facilities being provided to the patients at the centre.

As per officials, the delegation was informed that a segregated part of PHC with a separate exit and entry was utilized for COVID activities where more than 700 patients were admitted and more than 150 COVID positive deliveries were conducted.

It is to be noted here that the PHC Chanapora is the same healthcare facility whose role in catering to the needs of pregnant women during the COVID was also appreciated by PM Modi. The delegation was apprised of the notable mention made by the PM.

A Spokesperson of the DHSK said that the Chairman and the other delegation members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee appreciated the work of health care workers particularly during the Covid and expressed their satisfaction with the services being provided to the patients and the infrastructure available at the PHC

After that, the delegation visited GMC Srinagar where Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid gave a detailed presentation about the functioning of GMC Srinagar and associated Hospitals in presence of Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, UT of J&K, Vivek Bhardwaj. During that, the delegation also visited the Oncology department of GMC.

On the occasion, the delegation was briefed about the academic activities, sanctioned strength and its associated hospitals, specialities available at the hospitals, besides work done in the past three years especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The committee was also informed about the up-gradation since the last two years which include Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU), Operation Theatres, Specialized equipment, Cath Lab, ECHO facilities, Kidney transplant, and additional oxygen at the hospitals.

Principal GMC gave an overview about the beneficiaries and patients being treated under AB-PMJAY Sehat Scheme in GMC and its associated hospitals, cancer treatment, and other components concerning patient care, equipment, manpower etc.

The committee members were also briefed about the ongoing up-gradation of infrastructure and equipment and it was informed that the GMC has taken the construction of 500 bedded maternity-cum-children hospital at Bemina Srinagar, Model Rural Health Research Center of GMC Srinagar at Khag Budgam, Construction of Nursing College, besides construction of OPD block at Super Specialty Hospital Srinagar.

While deliberating about the health care facilities and patient care, the Parliamentary Standing Committee members said that the objective of its visit was to seek suggestions and recommendations so that those would be considered.

The Parliamentarians who were part of the delegation include Professor Ram Gopal Yadav (Chairman), Dr. L. Hanumanthaiah, Dr Santanusen, Dr. Sanghmitra Maurya, Sh. Arjun Lal Meena, K. Navaskani, Adv. Adoor Prakash, Haji Fazlur Rehman, Dr. Rajdeep Roy, Dr. DNV Senthilkumar S, Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Dr Sanjay Radhakrishna Vikhepatil & Dr. Krishna Pal Sing Yadav.