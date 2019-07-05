Parkash Purab of Guru Hargobind celebrated

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: The 424th Parkash Purab of Guru Hargobind Ji was celebrated across the region today.

In Jammu the main function was held at Gurdwara Yaadgar Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Chand Nagar, (Gumat) in Jammu with great religious fervour and gaiety. The function was organised by District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Jammu in which devotees from different parts of the State participated. A large number of people visited the Gurdwara in Jammu and offered special prayers.

Several prominent Parcharks and Ragi Jathas from the State and outside delivered religious sermons and recited Gurvani Path. The speakers threw light on the life and teachings of the great Guru Hargobind Ji.

Ragi Jatha of Bhai Sukhwant Singh, Hazoori Ragi Jatha, Shri Darbar Sahib Amritsar, Bhai Parvinder Singh, DGPC Jammu, Bhai Randhir Singh, DGPC Jammu, Kavishri Jatha Bibi Darwinder Kour Khalsa, Bhai Surjit Singh Waris, International Dadhi Jatha recited Shabd-Kirtan on the occasion.

Bhai Baljeet Singh, Principal Sahibzada Jujhar Singh Missionary College, Ropar in Punjab and Bhai Ajit Pal Singh from Simbal Camp Jammu also delivered sermons. H S Raina, elaborated on the significance of Mool Nanakshahi Calender 2003.

TS Wazir, Chairman State Gurdwara Parbandhak Board greeted the people on the occasion of Gurpurab and spoke on the teachings of Guru Hargobind Sahib. President DGPC Jammu, Jagjit Singh also spoke on the occasion.

Reports of similar functions in various Gurdwaras across the State have also been received.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai today visited Chatti Padshahi at Rainawari to participate in celebrations marking the birth anniversary of the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind Ji.

On the occasion, Ganai extended greetings to the Sikh community of the state and took stock of arrangements put in place by the district administration for smooth celebrations at the Gurdwara.

The Advisor reiterated his instructions to concerned authorities for ensuring the convenience of all required facilities to the community.

Ganai remembered the role of this Sikh saint in strengthening this faith among the followers of the religion. He also eulogised such occasions as an epitome of communal harmony and brotherhood.

He said that these sacred events strengthen this cordial bond as the celebrations bring the communities closer to each other.

Hundreds of devotees visited Gurdwara from across the Valley to offer prayers on the birth anniversary of Sikh guru.