50-BRTF awarded for connectivity to China border

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 5: In recognition of the exemplary works carried out by the 50 Border Roads Task Force, the Task Force was awarded the coveted ‘Best Task Force Efficiency Shield’ among all the Border Road Task Forces in the country.

A spokesperson of the force said that braving inhospitable terrain, harsh weather conditions and the effects of high altitude, the Task Force has distinguished itself in undertaking road and bridge works under trying conditions. He said that the force has worked tirelessly to produce quality road and bridge work ensuring the highest quality standards.

He added that force has undertaken road construction activities in strategic Shyok valley in close proximity of the Line of Actual Control with China and held the distinction of constructing the strategic road link to Daulat Beg Oldie.

Lauding the works undertaken by 50 Border Roads Task Force, the Chief Engineer of Project Himank Brig Nitin K Sharma appreciated the superlative efforts of the Task Force under extreme conditions.

The Chief Engineer Project Himank, said that this is an apt recognition of the efforts of officers, supervisor staff and troops deployed at one of the remotest and most inhospitable locations in the country and working relentlessly to improve infrastructure development and road construction activity to enhance the reach and capability of our Armed Forces.

He said that this award is a tribute to the GREF and Army personnel of 50 Border Roads Task Force who have made the supreme sacrifice of their lives and many who have suffered severe casualties due to harsh weather, terrain and working conditions.

Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Yesso Naik, presented the trophy to Chief Engineer, Project Himank Brig Nitin K Sharma, during an official ceremony held at GREF Centre, Pune. Among the other dignitaries present during the ceremony were Lt General Harpal Singh, Director General Border Roads.