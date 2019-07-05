3 injured in car-motorcycle collision

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, July 5: Three persons were injured in car-motorcycle collision near Maitra area of this district today afternoon.

As per police sources, a car bearing registration number JK02BU-6777 collided with a brand new motorcycle near Maitra, in which three persons were injured.

After getting information, police team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to District Hospital Ramban, where they were undergoing treatment when last reports came in.

The injured have been identified as Mohammad Usman, son of Shamis Din of Gool, Mohan Singh, son of Prem Singh, a resident of Maitra and Ramesh Singh, son of Subash Singh of Balihote.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Ramban Police Station and investigation started.