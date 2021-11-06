Pans & Pots signs Sherlin Seth as brand ambassador

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: Pans & Pots .Co, a multi brand studio store (unit of Krishna Cookwares) has signed daughter of the soil Sherlin Seth as brand ambassador to endorse their brand.

Sherlin Seth is winner of the crown Femina Miss India Tamil Nadu and an actress in Tamil Film Industry. She has her roots in Jammu. Sherlin was very excited to visit this new and one of its kind Studio Store and did a product shoot for Pans & Pots .Co. The shoot was conducted by professional photographer Akash Mahajan in the studio store itself.

Seth was very impressed by looking at the ambience and the quality of the multi brands under one roof. She said this store is at par with international standards. She added it’s a privilege for Jammu people to experience a multi-brand kitchen appliances and cookwares studio store.

Speaking on the occasion, Raman Gupta, MD Pans & Pots .Co said that it was an honor to sign daughter from our own soil as brand ambassador, who not only has brought laurels to our state but is also making her name outside Jammu with her art and talent. He assured that he would keep on adding new innovations and products in this studio store so that our Jammu people have to look no further for their kitchen needs.