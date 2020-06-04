Panic grips border residents as Pak Rangers fire at civilian areas

JAMMU: Panic gripped the people living in Kathua-Samba belt along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu region on Thursday after Pakistan Rangers pounded the residential areas with heavy firing, damaging over a dozen houses, officials said.

Many villagers had a narrow escape as they ran helter-skelter to protect themselves from the unprovoked Pakistani firing, they said.

Pakistan Rangers targeted the civilian areas with small arms and medium weapons in the Hiranagar sector, they said.

In the Arnia sector of Jammu, Pakistan Army fired at people engaged in constructing a road, connecting a cremation ground situated near the IB. (AGENCIES)