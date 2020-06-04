Final instalment of Rs 500 to women Jan Dhan a/c holders from Friday: FinMin

NEW DELHI: Women Jan Dhan bank account holders will start getting the third and final instalment of Rs 500 from Friday in line with the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in March.

To help the poor tide over the COVID-19 crisis, the Government on March 26 announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 500 to be credited to women Jan Dhan account holders for the next three months starting from April.

Instalment of Rs 500 for June has been sent to the bank accounts of PMJDY women beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package. (AGENCIES)