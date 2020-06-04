PM pledges USD 15 mn to global vaccines alliance GAVI

LONDON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pledged USD 15-million as India’s contribution to the vaccines alliance GAVI at the Global Vaccine Summit hosted by the UK.

The summit, held virtually given the coronavirus pandemic lockdown around the world, was opened by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to urge nations around the world to pledge funding for vaccinations to save millions of lives and protect the world from future outbreaks of infectious diseases.

Addressing the summit, Prime Minister Modi said, “Our support to Gavi is not only financial. India’s huge demand brings down the global price of vaccines.” (AGENCIES)