J-K records biggest single-day spike of 285 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 3,000-mark

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded the biggest single-day spike of 285 positive COVID-19 cases, as the number of infected persons crossed the 3000-mark, officials said.

“285 new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory on Thursday,” they said.

While 63 of these cases are from the Jammu region, 222 are from Kashmir, they said.

The officials said the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now reached 3,142.

“Of these, 2,407 are in Kashmir and 735 in the Jammu region,” they added. (AGENCIES)