Palli Panchayat of Samba again in limelight as PM mentions beekeeper in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

‘Use ‘tiranga’ as profile pic from Aug 2-15 on SM accounts’

*Farmer excited, says he will now work hard

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 31: A man from village Palli Panchayat in Samba district today found mention in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Radio Address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His training in rearing queen bee was mentioned as a success story of countrymen along with others.

Modi had visited Palli Panchayat on April 24 this year on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas and addressed a massive public rally there including representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Palli had come into limelight then as its all houses were provided with solar energy.

“Vinod Kumar is beekeeping in more than one and a half thousand colonies in Palli village of Jammu. He has undertaken training in rearing the queen bee last year,” Modi said in his Radio Address,

He said through his work, Vinod Kumar has been earning Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh annually.

“Every time in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ we discuss successes of the countrymen who bring smiles to our faces. If a success story spread sweet smiles, and also tastes sweet, you will certainly call it icing on the cake. These days our farmers are performing similar wonders in the production of honey. The sweetness of honey is also changing lives of our farmers and increasing their income,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned similar success story of Karnataka farmer Madhukeshwar Hegde who possessed over 800 colonies and sells tons of honey after availing subsidy from the Government of India for 50 bee colonies.

He also referred to another beekeeper friend Subash Kamboj of Yamunanagar, Haryana, who underwent training in beekeeping in scientific way, started work with just six boxes and is today engaged in beekeeping using about 2000 boxes with his bee supplied to many States.

Vinod Kumar of Palli Panchayat was jubilant on his name being mentioned by the Prime Minister.

He told the Excelsior on telephone from his village that he heard ‘Mann Ki Baat’ as he had inclination that his name could figure in today’s episode of the Prime Minister to be aired on the All India Radio.

“I was excited. The excitement was more when the Prime Minister really mentioned my name and my business of beekeeping,” Kumar said, adding now he will work more harder.

Asserting that he is in the business of beekeeping for last 27 years, Kumar said the trade has now gained momentum and he has also employed 10-15 persons who work during peak season while the number comes down during lean period.

“Everyone should work. No matter what the work is. All must work hard to earn their livelihood. My ‘mantra’ to the people is hard work which will take you to success,” Kumar, who lives with his mother, wife and two children at Palli, said.

PTI adds: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put ‘tiranga’ as profile picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi noted that under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, a special campaign ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is being organized between August 13 and 15.

He urged people to hoist or display the national flag at their homes during the campaign.

“Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes,” he said.

Modi also urged people to put from August 2-15 tricolor as the profile picture of their accounts on Social Media (SM) platforms, noting that August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya who had designed the flag.

The Prime Minister said he was happy that the Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement, with people from all walks of life and from every section of society participating in different programmes across the country.

“When India completes 75 years of its Independence, all of us are going to witness a splendid and historic moment,” he said referring to August 15.

It is the current generation’s good fortune to witness the Independence Day’s 75th anniversary.

“Had we been born in the era of slavery, then how would have we imagined this day,” he said, asserting that the biggest message that emerges from all events being organized in the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is that countrymen should follow their duty with full devotion.

“Only then will we be able to fulfil the dream of those countless freedom fighters and to build the India of their dreams,” he said.

That is why this ‘Amrit Kaal’ of our next 25 years is “Kartavyakaal”, a period of duty for every citizen.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Udham Singh on his death anniversary today.

Noting that there are many Railway Stations associated with the history of the freedom movement, Modi said 75 of them across 24 States have been identified and they will host several programmes.

Modi also lauded Indian sportspersons for performing “exceptionally well” at several international events and said the month of July has been full of action when it comes to sports.

Ace shuttler P V Sindhu has won her first title of Singapore Open while Neeraj Chopra also continued his excellent performance and won the silver medal for the country in the World Athletics Championship, he said.

He also mentioned performance of Indian players in different tournaments.

An Indian team, full of youthful enthusiasm is representing the country in the Commonwealth Games, he said.

“I am also happy that India is going to host the FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup as well. This tournament will be held around October, which will enhance the enthusiasm of the daughters of the country towards sports,” he said.