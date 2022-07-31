CS gives overview of J&K developmental scenario to CEO NITI Aayog

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 31: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today gave a detailed overview of the developmental activities happening in the UT from the past year to the CEO, NITI Aayog, Parameswaran Iyer.

Besides the MD, Aspirational Districts Programme and MD, Atal Innovation Programme from NITI Aayog the meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Finance; Principal Secretary, H&UDD; Principal Secretary, GAD; Principal Secretary, School Education; Secretary Planning; CEO, Jal Jeevan Mission; DG Planning; Director Agriculture, Kashmir and several other officers from different departments.

Principal Secretary, Higher Education; Secretary IT and other officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing from Jammu.

Giving the overview of the developmental works taking place in the UT during previous year, the Chief Secretary stated that the main endeavor of the UT administration is to bring governance at the doorsteps of people with least encumbrances.

Dr Mehta apprised the visiting delegation about dozens of reforms taken by the administration towards ensuring greater transparency, effective monitoring and better outcomes. He gave out that in order to ensure percolation of benefits to the grassroots level the UT has completely moved to DBT mode. It was also given out that every fund transfer done through BEAMS and spent through a robust digital payment system called JK PaySys.

The CS also revealed that each work taken in hand is mandatorily be e-tendered after being given the proper Administrative Approval and Technical Sanction. He said that this unique mechanism ensures that each project is technically sound and gets requisite funds for timely completion. It was further stated that the works are being monitored and evaluated by third parties besides the executing agencies carrying them out.

Regarding the reforms in governance the CS said that some the UT is offering some 209 services through online mode through e-Unnat platform where the applicants need not have to visit the offices physically but gets these services delivered in the comforts of their homes. He informed them the system is also RAS integrated for speedy disposal of requests and feedback from the public about these services.

Dr Mehta also highlighted other initiatives of the government like universal health coverage scheme, Sehat in J&K, transformation of agriculture from traditional to remunerative enterprises, engagement of youth through establishment of some 40000 youth clubs and providing of sports infrastructure to each panchayat and organizing spirts events to give opportunity to some 37 lakh youngsters for honing their sports skills.

Moreover, the meeting was also informed that under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), Kissan Credit Card Scheme and Soil Health Card 100% saturation has been achieved besides under monthly income of agriculture households category, J&K has achieved 3rd rank while as in performing State/UT in agriculture and allied sectors category, it ranks 5th.

It was also given out in the meeting that highest ever investment proposals of Rs. 52,000 Crores have been received, Highest ever Milk Production of 2594 thousand MTs has been attained besides highest ever GST Collection of Rs. 11,242 Crore, highest ever stamp Duty collection of Rs. 439 Crore and highest ever Excise collection of Rs. 1830 Crore has also been achieved during the previous fiscal by the UT.