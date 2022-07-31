Militancy wiped out from parts of J&K, its ecosystem fully damaged: LG

‘JKP finest example of superior internal security machinery’

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, July 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that many areas in Jammu and Kashmir have been cleared off the militancy and its eco-system has been fully damaged while efforts are on to root-out militancy from the entire region.

Click here to watch video

Sinha said this while addressing the Passing out-cum Attestation Parade of 538 new recruits at Police Training Centre (PTC) Manigam, Ganderbal here today. The LG said that police along with other security forces through its human and technical intelligence have been able to clear off many areas in J&K from the menace of militancy and its ecosystem.

He said that more needs to be done to root out the militancy completely from J&K. He said that narco-militancy is fast emerging as a biggest challenge and if it is not dealt in time, it can take the shape of a cancer. “For eradicating militancy, you need to destroy all its off-shoots and tools supporting it,” he added.

“It is one of the biggest challenges before us and we need enhanced coordination between all the security and drug law enforcement agencies for intensifying the crackdown on their networks in J&K,” he added.

The LG said that police in J&K was facing multiple challenges on many fronts. “In other states, challenges for police are less compared to J&K. Here, police have to maintain law and order, deal with social crimes, criminals, also with militancy and subversive elements,” the LG said and hailed the police force for facing all challenges bravely and in a professional manner.

Sinha said that the police is fast learning the art of countering technical and social media propaganda through the same means. “We have to counter the social media propaganda by using online means and the police force is working hard on that front,” Sinha said.

He said that administration has been providing full support to police over the years and no stone will be left unturned to make the police force more efficient in the times to come.

The LG said that new recruits who completed their course are not trained to do just normal policing, but to handle law and order, deal with militancy and are also trained to use computers to stay connected through CCTNS.

He said J&K Police is fighting conventional as well as modern threats every day to overcome the security challenges. “Along with the responsibility to maintain law and order, crackdown against drug syndicate and anti-terror operations, JKP has won the confidence and affection of the citizens by ensuring secure environment for all-round development and peace,” he added.

The LG emphasized the need to work together with greater commitment to eliminate the new emerging threats posed by subversive elements, and asked the security forces to redouble their efforts to control such activities orchestrated by adversaries working with evil design and evil intent.

“Jammu and Kashmir Police is the finest example of superior internal security machinery for the protection of the integrity and sovereignty of the country,” Sinha said.

He lauded the role of the police in maintaining law and order, tackling drug syndicates and carrying out anti-terror operations.

“Our police force is committed to peace, protecting life and serving the people. Don’t touch the innocent and do not spare the guilty is our policy. In the last three years, not a single innocent life was lost due to police firing,” he said.

The LG called for making the police personnel acquainted with the new age technology so that they can effectively and efficiently discharge their duty. “We must empower them by making the policing system more technology-driven to fight new crimes,” he added.

Earlier, Sinha took the ‘Rashtriya Salute’ and inspected the parade, besides taking the salute at an impressive March Past by the contingents. He also felicitated the cadets who excelled during their training course.

He congratulated the passing out constables for becoming an integral part of the Police Force and asked them to discharge their responsibilities towards the nation and the people with utmost dedication and sensitivity.

Paying tribute to those who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, Sinha said, J&K Police is the finest example of superior internal security machinery with its skill, dedication, mobility and resolve to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country. “J&K Police is the most versatile force with admirable record of service to the nation. Over a period of time, our police personnel have shown that where there is a will, there is a way forward,” he added.

Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Chairperson Ganderbal; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; RR Swain, Special DG CID; SJM Gillani, ADGP Armed; Danesh Rana, ADGP Coordination PHQ; Sunil Kumar, ADGP Railways; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Shyambir, DC Ganderbal; besides PRI representatives; former legislators, serving and retired Army & police personnel, and family members of the Passing Out Cadets were present on the occasion.