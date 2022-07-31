Sinha listens people’s grievances; assesses activities & functions of Govt offices at grassroot

LG’s Mulaqaat

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 31: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha listened to the people’s grievances and assessed the activities & functions of Government offices at the grassroot, during the “LG’s Mulaqaat- Live Public Grievance Hearing”, today at the Civil Secretariat.

The Lt Governor observed that one of the basic elements of governance architecture is providing opportunity to the people to become a stakeholder in the development process.

“A large number of grievances being addressed promptly across J&K UT is a testimony to responsive & efficient administrative structures. Our sustained effort is to minimize interface of a common citizen with government & continue reform process for better service delivery”, the Lt Governor said.

Noting that LG’s Mulaqaat has raised the public expectations in terms of both speed and quality disposal of grievances, the Lt Governor said, “I expect officers at all levels to promote a culture of excellence, and welfare of our citizens should be core function of the governance”.

In today’s LG’s Mulaqaat, a number of applicants expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor led administration for getting their grievances resolved timely and efficiently.

Interacting with the applicants regarding their grievances, the Lt Governor took appraisal of the issues from the concerned Deputy Commissioners and issued on-spot directions to resolve the public grievances in the shortest possible time.

On the grievance of one Dilawar Singh from tehsil Arnia of district Jammu regarding ambulance services, the Lt Governor apprised him that the UT has ample number of ambulances in every district and it can be availed instantly by calling on 108 or 112.

Responding to a grievance of Ramesh Kumar from Kathua pertaining to water shortage in two villages, the Lt Governor issued directions to all Deputy Commissioners to ensure that all handpumps are functional.

Pardeep Kumar from Samba expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor as the application for old age pension for his mother was sanctioned promptly.

The Lt Governor assured for speedy resolution of the grievance registered by a resident of Dogripora, Pulwama which pertained to the completion of Dogripora Bridge languishing for last 15 years.

On the grievance of Mohammad Abass Sheikh from Baramulla regarding shifting of tubewell to his locality, the Lt Governor directed the concerned Deputy Commissioner to review the Village Action Plan and resolve the issue at the earliest, ensuring proper provision of water supply to the locality.

Directions were also issued for submitting weekly reports of the public meetings conducted by the Deputy Commissioners in their respective districts.

Rehana Batul, Commissioner/Secretary, Public Grievances moderated the 14th LG’s Mulaqaat program and informed the chair about the to-date progress of redressal and status of grievances received.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Heads of the Departments, and other senior officers were present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.