Mendhar/Jammu, Aug 7: A 22-year-old Pakistani intruder was arrested along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, officials said.
Abu Wahab Ali, a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was taken into custody by a joint party of the Army and police from Dabi-Basuni village in the Balakote sector, the officials said.
No incriminating material was found from Ali who, prima facie, looks to have inadvertently crossed over, they added. (Agencies)
Pakistani Intruder Arrested Along LoC In J&K's Poonch
