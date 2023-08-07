Pakistani Intruder Arrested Along LoC In J&K’s Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Aug 7: A 22-year-old Pakistani intruder was arrested along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

Abu Wahab Ali, a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was taken into custody by a joint party of the Army and police from Dabi-Basuni village in the Balakote sector, the officials said.

No incriminating material was found from Ali who, prima facie, looks to have inadvertently crossed over, they added. (Agencies)