Pakistan reports 10 new dengue cases

Islamabad, Sept 2: Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province reported 10 new dengue cases during the last 24 hours, said a statement on Monday.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of Punjab released the latest statistics on dengue cases, saying that the cases were reported from three different districts, including five from Lahore, four from Rawalpindi, and one from Chakwal district.

The department added that 54 cases of dengue were recorded in the last week across the province. According to the statement, the new cases had increased the overall tally of the province to 357 cases reported this year.

The health department affirmed that all necessary arrangements for dengue prevention are being adopted with an adequate supply of medicines available in all public hospitals.

“Health officials are closely monitoring the situation. However, the public should adopt precautionary measures and report any symptoms promptly to help prevent further spread,” added the statement.

