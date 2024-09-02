Got no appeals from Durov, says Russian embassy

Paris, Sept 2: The Russian Embassy in Paris told Sputnik on Monday that it did not receive any appeals from Telegram founder Pavel Durov or his representatives.

“The embassy has not received any requests from Pavel Durov and/or his representatives,” the embassy said.

France has completely ignored Russia’s request for consular access to Durov during his detention, the embassy added.

The Russian-born was detained at a Paris airport on August 24 on charges related to criminal uses of his messaging app, including terrorism, child pornography, drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud.

He was released on August 28 on a 5-million-euro ($5.5 million) bail and is barred from leaving France.

French media reported that Durov had agreed to cooperate with the French investigators and provided access to his phone.

French President Emmanuel Macron is also said to have discussed the detention of Durov, who holds a UAE passport in addition to French citizenship, with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan a day after he was nabbed at the airport.

(UNI)