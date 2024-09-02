J&K | ACB Registered Case Against SICOP Kashmir Project Manager And Others

SRINAGAR, Sept 2: A Joint Surprise Check (JSC) was conducted by J&K Anti Corruption Bureau into the allegations that work for construction of a U-shaped RCC drain at Industrial Estate Khrew was illegally allotted by the Estates Manger, SICOP to M/S Ubaid Rashid Wani at cost of ₹108 lakh and further extended by adding huge quantum of work amounting ₹263 lakh in violation to the laid down procedure etc

The probe conducted also revealed that the Project Manager (Executive Engineer) SICOP, Kashmir issued off-line NIT No. 6-SICOP of 2019 dated 11.11.2019 inviting bids from Class ‘A’ and Class ‘B’ Contractors for execution of work related to construction of a U-shaped RCC drain at Industrial Estate Khrew for an advertised cost of ₹99 lakh in violation to SRO-196 of 2011 dated 28.06.2011; four bids (three from Class A and one from Class B Contractors) were received as sub-sequence. The work has been found allotted in favour of M/S Ubaid Rashid Wani, a Class ‘B’ Contractor, for an amount of ₹107 lakh despite him being not eligible.

It has been also found that as per SRO-196 of 2011 dated 28.06.2011, the beneficiary Class ‘B’ Contractor was eligible for allotment of contract amounting upto ₹50 lakh only, the tone and tenor of the SRO-196 of 2011 makes it palpably clear that only ‘Class A’ Contractor was eligible and entitled for allotment of the work construction of a U-shaped RCC drain at Industrial Estate Khrew having advertised cost @ ₹99 lakh and allotment @ ₹107 lakh. The Project Manager not only facilitated illegal allotment of work in favour of M/S Ubaid Rashid Wani but also gave huge extensions in his favour amounting ₹2,69,57,658/- beyond the allotment cost of ₹107 lakh.

In this way, the Project Manager SICOP Kashmir above-mentioned under well-knit conspiracy with proprietors of M/S Ubaid Rashid Wani, in lieu of pecuniary benefits, dishonestly and fraudulently by abuse of his official position, first invited participation of Class B Contractors in the above mentioned NIT in violation to prevailing norms in order to facilitate participation of the beneficiary Class ‘B’ Contractor in the bidding process, allotted work in his favour despite him being not eligible as per governing provisions and also favoured him with huge extensions beyond scope of allotment, thus conferred undue benefit upon himself and the beneficiary.

These omissions and commissions by then Project Manager SICOP Kashmir namely Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat S/o Ghulam Mohammad Bhat R/o Chersoo Awantipora A/P Mominabad, Firdous abad, Lane No.9 Sector A-2, near Masjid Huda, near Court Srinagar, the beneficiary proprietor of M/S Ubaid Rashid Wani namely Ubaid Rashid Wani S/o Abdul Rashid Wani R/o House No. 47 near Jamai Masjid Rehmat Abad Colony, Hyderpora, Srinagar and others constitute offences punishable U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and Section 120-B IPC.

Accordingly, case FIR NO.05/2024 stands registered in P/S ACB Anantnag, and investigation was set into motion. Immediately after registration of the instant case search warrant was obtained from Spl Judge Hon’ble Anti-corruption court Pulwama and searches were conducted simultaneously at multiple locations viz residential houses of accused Project Manager Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat at Charsoo Awantipora and Momindabad Batamaloo and residential house of accused beneficiary proprietor of M/S Ubaid Rashid Wani namely Ubaid Rashid Wani at Rehmat Abad Colony, Hyderpora, Srinagar. During house searches, some incriminating documents having bearing on the case have been found and seized on spot.

Further investigation of the case is going on.