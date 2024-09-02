J&K Assembly Elections | CEO Visits Shopian, Reviews Election Preparedness

SHOPIAN, Sept 2: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K, Pandurang K Pole today visited Shopian, wherein he chaired a meeting with nodal officers at Mini-Secretariat here to review the preparations for upcoming Assembly elections for Zainapora and Shopian ACs of the district.

District Election Officer (DEO), Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar; SSP, Anayat Ali Chaudhary; Nodal officers, RO Shopian, Zainapora and Deputy DEO were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on key aspects of election management, including manpower deployment, EVM randomisation and transportation, polling staff arrangements, strong room, security protocols, functioning of Control Room and other arrangements for smooth conduct of elections.

The DEO provided an overview of the districts election management through a PowerPoint presentation. ROs briefed the chair about preparations in their Assembly Constituencies and Nodal officers appraised about their areas of responsibility.

The CEO was also informed that SVEEP activities are going on as per devised calendar, to aware people about the importance of exercising their franchise.

Addressing the officers in meeting, the CEO said that aim of the visit is to see that there is no deficiency of any kind and to redress deficits at an earliest to make the electoral process successful.

He emphasized on the continuation of SVEEP initiatives to educate and engage voters effectively and urged all stakeholders to maximize voter turnout through door- to-door campaigns under SVEEP initiative.

Additionally, he instructed for widespread publicity to all SVEEP programs to ensure Maximum Voter Awareness.

The CEO stressed on the importance of providing adequate facilities at polling stations like clean washrooms, drinking water, first aid and proper electricity supply for polling staff, security personnel and voters.

The CEO also stressed for distribution of voter slips among the voters by using the services of BLOs so that everyone is able to cast his/her vote to increase the voter turnout in the district.

The CEO also emphasized on transparency measures for home voting for the elderly and disabled. He also asked all stakeholders that plantation drives shall be organised at all polling stations of the district, expressing the significance of environmental responsibility.

The meeting was informed that sufficient EVMs and VVPATs along with adequate buffer stock are available in the district.

Security arrangements were also reviewed during the meeting with the SSP presented the law and order arrangements, manpower distribution and the security grid for the district.

During the visit, the CEO also inspected MCMC, receipt and dispatch sections, Counting Centres and Strong Rooms at the district headquarters.