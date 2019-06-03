Pakistan post 348/8 against England

NOTTINGHAM: Mohammad Hafeez brilliant 84 off 62, Babar Azam 63 off 66, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed 55 off 44 and Imam-ul-Haq 44, posted a huge 348/8 against world no one England in the ICC Cricket World Cup here on Monday.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bowl inviting Pakistan to bat.

Openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq provided a solid start for the team adding 82 runs for first wicket.

Pakistan’s first wicket fell at 82 in form of Fakhar Zaman in the 15th over and then second wicket came in form of Imam-ul-Haq at 111 in the 20th over as both wickets were taken by Moeen Ali who provided a breakthrough for the team. (AGENCIES)