India slams OIC for references to J-K in its Makkah summit declaration

NEW DELHI: India on Monday rejected as “unacceptable” the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s reference to Jammu and Kashmir in a communique adopted at its summit meeting in the holy city of Makkah last week.

In a strong reaction, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the OIC has no locus standi in matters relating to Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that the State is an integral part of India.

He also said the OIC should refrain from making such “unwarranted references”.

In its final communique at the Makkah summit, the OIC reiterated its support for the legitimate rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and even appointed a special envoy for the State.