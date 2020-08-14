Pakistan not only harbours terror outfits, but also encourages them: MEA

NEW DELHI: India on Friday slammed Pakistan over reports that former UN-designated terrorist Gulbuddin Hekmatyar participated in an event hosted by that country’s mission in Afghanistan, saying this was not new as Pakistan not only harbours terror outfits, but also encourages them.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India hopes that such participation in public events by a former UN-designated terrorist would not go unnoticed.

Asked about reports that Pakistan got Hekmatyar to speak at an event of a Pakistani mission in Afghanistan, he said, “We have seen the media reports of the participation of the former UN-designated terrorist in an event organised by the Government of Pakistan. This is nothing new, Pakistan not only harbours terror outfits, but also encourages them.” (AGENCIES)