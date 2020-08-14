Chandrayaan-2 captures image of crater on Moon; ISRO names it after Vikram Sarabhai

NEW DELHI: Chandryaan-2 has captured images of the Moon and one of the craters has been named after Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space programme, a statement said on Friday.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh said that as Sarabhai’s birth centenary year completed on August 12, this is a thanksgiving tribute to the scientist.

Singh added that the recent achievements of ISRO, which have placed India as a frontline nation of the world, is a vindication of Sarabhai’s visionary dream. (AGENCIES)