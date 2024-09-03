Pakistan is terrorist country, no talks with it: Sethi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: BJP has sharpened its attack on the National Conference (NC) and the Congress for advocating talks with Pakistan and reiterated that there can be no talks with the neighbouring country.

The sharp attack on NC and Congress was launched by BJP’s Chief Spokesperson, Sunil Sethi, during a press briefing here today.

“Our stand is crystal clear that no talks on J&K would be held with Pakistan,”Sethi said, while adding, “The only talks that could be held with Pakistan would only and only be over PoJK”.

Sethi criticized the NC and the Congress for advocating talks with Pakistan and demanding release of jailed people.

“I want to ask both NC and Congress that on what basis they are demanding that talks should be held with Pakistan?” Sethi questioned and said, “Pakistan is a terrorist country which has been pushing terrorists here in J&K for killing innocent people”.

He also said that NC play politics of ‘deceit and cheat’. “Omar talks of politics of deceit but it is Omar who plays politics of deceit and cheat,” Sethi said, while adding, “After abrogation of Article 370, Omar said he won’t contest elections but now he is contesting”.

This, he said, is sufficient to show as to who plays politics of deceit and cheat. “We promised abrogation of Article 370 and did that,” Sethi said and added, “Only peace will pave way for development”.