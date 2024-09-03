MD JPDCL pushes implementation of PM Surya Ghar scheme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MD JPDCL), Ch. Mohd Yasin, convened a meeting with senior officers today to strategize the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in order to meet the targets set by the Chief Secretary.

MD expressed displeasure on the poor progress achieved so far in JPDCL. Threadbare deliberation was held with Chief Engineer (Distribution), Superintending Engineers of JPDCL Circles wherein it was emphasized upon Executive Engineers and Assistant Executive Engineers of JPDCL to conduct vendor meetings at divisional and sub divisional for enhancing the missing coordination with stakeholders i.e. Consumers , Vendors and DISCOM officials .

The meeting further discussed the poor conversion of portal applications into solar rooftop installations, and the challenges faced by JPDCL and vendors. MD stressed on streamlining the process of inspections, smart/net meter installation of Rooftop solar and its integration with JPDCL billing system. He enquired about the performance solar rooftop installed in JPDCL. The Nodal officer JPDCL shared the analysis of Energy mix (before and after ) in respect of each solar installation in JPDCL , which is nowadays available online on JPDCL website.

MD reiterated the JPDCL’s commitment for making PM Surya Ghar Yojana a great success, in providing clean energy and reducing energy costs for the consumers of JPDCL. Today’s meeting reinforces our dedication to provide sustainable energy solutions.

Executive Engineers and Assistant Executive Engineers of concerned Circle and divisions reiterated the commitment towards providing reliable and efficient electricity supply, driving Jammu’s growth and development.