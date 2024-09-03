Commissioner JMC takes stock of fogging drive

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Dr Devansh Yadav took stock of the activities being carried out by JMC and Anti Malaria Wing, Jammu in view of increasing Dengue cases in Jammu.

The Commissioner issued strict instructions to all the concerned to cover each and every ward of JMC in respect of fogging to eradicate the breeding of mosquitoes responsible for spreading Dengue. The drive was started today from Trikuta Nagar Sector-9, Jammu.

The Commissioner has issued clear cut directions to Health Wing of JMC to put in place the sufficient number of men and machinery so that every nook and corner of the city can be covered in respect of fogging to avoid the chances of Dengue, as cases of Dengue are on the higher sides in Jammu. He further appealed the general public to avoid accumulation of water in their surroundings and pay attention towards the hygiene in and around their houses and dwelling units.

Appreciating the efforts of JMC and Anti Malaria Wing of Jammu to launch such fogging drives for the safety and security of the people, the representatives of Association of Trikuta Nagar Welfare Society assured that they shall extend full cooperation and support to JMC in eradicating the menace of Dengue.

Later, Dr Yadav chaired a meeting to review the status of grievances submitted through the Samadhan portal, instructing for prompt and effective resolution to ensure public convenience. He directed the concerned for early and quality redressal of grievances for the convenience of people.

During the drive, SM Dr Dhruv J Raina and Health officer Dr Vinod Sharma accompanied the Commissioner.