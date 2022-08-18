Pakistan drone spotted near J&K border village

JAMMU, Aug 18: A joint team of Army, Border Security Force, police and special operation group on Thursday launched a mega search operation along the International border after a Pakistani drone was spotted in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police sources said the Pakistani drone movement last night in the Sultanpur area of Hiranagar village prompted the action.

“Suspecting drone dropping, the security forces during wee hours launched a search operation in the villages all along the international border,” the police said. (Agencies)