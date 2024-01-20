Pakistan beat Afghanistan by a whopping margin of 181 runs in their opening contest of the ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup. Pakistan showcased an all-round performance, as opening batter Shahzaib Khan scored a brilliant ton to help the team post a decent total of 284-9 before the bowlers ran riot to bundle out Afghanistan on 103 in 26.2 overs. Ubaid Shah and Zeeshan shared seven wickets among them.