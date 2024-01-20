Merit List of Applicants for the Post of Sangini (Anganwadi Worker) in Poshan Project, Akhnoor

OFFICE OF THE CHILD DEVELOPMENT PROJECT OFFICER AKHNOOR

NOTICE

Advertisement Notice 08 of 2023 Dated:08.11.2023 calling of objections thereof.

Whereas, vide Advertisement Notice No. 08 of 2023 Dated 08.11.2023, 04 number of Posts of Sanginis (Anganwadi Workers) were advertised for filling up of vacant posts in Poshan Project Akhnoor in pursuance of HR policy as notified Vide Govt.Order No. 222-JK(SWD)of2022, Dated30-11- 2022. Whereas, 18 (Eighteen) number of applications were received for the vacant posts of Sanginis (Anganwadi Workers) for various Anganwadi Centres in Various Panchayats/Wards of PoshanProject Akhnoor ,as on last date of Submission of application forms i.e30.11.2023……

