Students of S D Tara Puri High School Jammu selected for Inter-State Speed Ball Championship scheduled to be held from January 22 to 24 at New Delhi. The championship will be organised by Sports Speedball Federation of India Under-12 category. Pallav Mehra and Parth Mehra, both students of Class 6 will participate in the competition.
