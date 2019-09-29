Pak using drones to drop weapons

Though it is diplomatically at the lowest ebb across the comity of nations, domestically facing peoples’ unrest and symptoms of rebellion in PoK, Baluchistan, Sindh and at other parts, economically when inflation and virtual bankruptcy has rendered it a penury, internationally, when it is facing isolation and on Kashmir when it is getting drubbings after drubbings at every international forum, Pakistan continues to support rather sustain desperately terrorism and terrorist activities against this country especially in Kashmir and vain fully attempting to revive militancy in Punjab.

It is astonishing to see as to how Pakistan was frantically engrossed in finding out newer and novel methods to arm its agents and a few supporters in Kashmir by even using GPS_ fitted drones, for the first time, to airdrop weapons for purposes of attacking Indian security forces and creating disturbances in Kashmir by militants . Four accused who were arrested in this connection by Punjab Police revealed and confirmed that Global Positioning System (GPS) fitted big drones were used to drop arms and ammunition from across the border in Taran Taran district. Pakistan has in its possession, drones which can lift up to 10 kgs of weight and which can carry seven to eight sorties from Pakistan only to drop lethal weapons like AK-47 rifles, hand grenades and pistols. This gory and diabolical move of Pakistan has come into focus due to alert Punjab Police in Taran Tran district seizing such arms cache . It has further been authoritatively known that these weapons were planned to be used for terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Readers may kindly recall ‘Excelsior’ reported a few days back about weapons recovered from a fruit truck which originated from Kashmir for Delhi and on return, diverted its route to Amritsar and between Amritsar and Batala , an arms consignment was lifted by three terrorists travelling by this truck , two hailing from Pulwama and the third from Budgam. This established the view that Pakistan was resorting to new modus operandi by using Punjab border areas for supplying weapons to militants in Kashmir who having virtually lost, rendered incapacitated and feeling frustrated due to increased pressure on them by Indian security forces and fully disowned and rejected by the people, were being kept “alive” by Pakistani tactics like the one under reference.

That a half burnt Pakistani drone was found by the Punjab Police in the operations from Taran Taran area demonstrated that it must have made more sorties to drop the arms and communication devices like satellite phones etc and could have not returned and hence burnt by the agents positioned at this side of the border which calls for more sustained and vigorous measures to frustrate and nip any or all of the efforts of Pakistan to harm India as in the words of its Prime Minister Imran Khan that Pakistan would never ever win any war against India its only option – a stupid option was keeping terrorism alive. In the meantime, Punjab Police having successfully busted a terror module of the Khalistan Zindabad Force backed by a group based in Pakistan and Germany claimed that the terror group was conspiring to unleash a series of strikes in Punjab and adjoining areas of Jammu and Kashmir. The Army has , however, informed that any drone venturing towards Indian side would be shot down. It is hoped , however, the bases from where they took off should be demolished as a deterrent for any future misadventures against this side.