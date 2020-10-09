Pak troops violate ceasefire in Poonch, India retaliates

JAMMU: Pakistan troops on Friday violated the ceasefire by causing unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in Poonch district.

Indian Army however, effectively retaliated to the cross border firing. Defence spokesman here said that Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba Sectors in Poonch.

At about 1730 hours, Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in district Poonch. “Indian Army retaliates befittingly while no injury or major damage has been reported so far on own side,” they added. (AGENCIES)