IAF sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass

NEW DELHI/LEH: Aiming to instil the qualities of camaraderie, team spirit, physical and mental courage, Indian Air Force (IAF) has achieved a new record of the highest Skydive Landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh at an altitude of 17982 feet, breaking its past record.

Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava and Warrant Officer AK Tiwari carried out successful skydiving jump from C-130J aircraft and landed at Khardungla Pass in Leh on Friday.

“The landing at such an altitude is extremely challenging due to low oxygen levels combined with low air density and rough and inhospitable hilly terrain,” IAF spokesman Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said here on Friday. (AGENCIES)