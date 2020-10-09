Abolition of Article 370 demolished ‘speed breaker’ of obsolete laws, obstructing  development in Leh-Ladakh: Naqvi

NEW DELHI/LEH: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Friday said abolition of the Article 370 has demolished the ‘speed breaker’ of redundant laws which had obstructed the development process in Leh-Ladakh.

The Union Minister said that Leh-Ladakh are the ‘Pride of India’ and the entire country is proud of patriotism of the people of Leh-Kargil.

Mr Naqvi said that scrapping of Article 370 in 2019 has removed the political and legal obstacles in development of Jammu-Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh and the UTs are witnessing significant development along with other states of the country.

Addressing public meetings at Chushot Yokma, Chushot Shama, Chushot Gongma, Phyang Chushgo and Phyang Thangnak in Leh-Ladakh for the upcoming elections to the Hill Council, Mr Naqvi said the Modi Government was committed to protecting this ‘Pride of India’ and ensure prosperity of the people of Leh-Ladakh.

During his public meetings, attended by people from far flung areas of Leh-Ladakh, Mr Naqvi informed them in detail about the benefits of Leh-Ladakh becoming the Union Territory.

He said that after abolition of the Article 370, rights of the people of Leh-Kargil regarding trade, agriculture, employment, culture, land and property etc have been provided absolute Constitutional protection.

Mr Naqvi said that massive development activities are being taken place after Leh-Ladakh has been made the Union Territory. The people especially the youth of Leh-Ladakh-Kargil have been provided ample opportunities for better education and employment.

The senior BJP leader said now, Leh-Ladakh-Kargil are also getting benefits of various socio-economic-educational empowerment schemes of the Central Government.

Mr Naqvi said that recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the world’s longest Highway tunnel ? ‘Atal Tunnel’ in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

”The 9.02 Km long tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year. Earlier the valley was cut off for about 6 months each year owing to heavy snowfall. The tunnel reduces the road distance by 46 Kms between Manali and Leh and the time by about 4 to 5 hours.

”Atal Tunnel is going to be a lifeline for a large part of Himachal Pradesh as well as the Union Territory of Leh-Ladakh and would reduce the distance between Manali and Keylong by 3-4 hours,” he said.

Mr Naqvi said that now parts of ??Himachal Pradesh and Leh-Ladakh will always be connected with the rest of the country and would witness speedier economic progress.

”Farmers, horticulturalists and youth will now also have easy access to the capital of Delhi and other markets. Such border connectivity projects will also aid the security forces in ensuring regular supplies to them and also in their patrolling,” he maintained.

The Minority Affairs Minister said that after abolition of the Article 370, more than 75,000 youths of Jammu-Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh-Kargil have been provided employment oriented skill development training; 50 new colleges are being set up; 25,000 seats have been added in existing colleges; lakhs of students have been provided various scholarships; one new medical college, one engineering college and National Skill Training Institute is being established in Ladakh.

He said that ”the process has been started to fill vacant government posts; more than 35,000 school teachers have been regularised; more than Rs 500 crore have been allotted for construction labourers, Pitthuwalas, street vendors and women for different economic activities; steps have been taken to make Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Ladakh-Kargil an ‘Investment Hub’. Global Investment Summit has generated an investment worth Rs 14,000 crore.”

Mr Naqvi said that the entire population of Jammu-Kashmir, Leh-Kargil has been provided health insurance; more than 30 lakh people have been provided benefits under Ayushman Bharat health scheme; 17 special Covid hospitals and 60,000 beds have been created during Corona pandemic; about 2.5 lakh people of Jammu-Kashmir, Leh-Laddakh had been facilitated to return to their home during the Corona pandemic.

He said that ”the Central Government has initiated several administrative, land and reservation reforms. 164 laws of Jammu-Kashmir have been scrapped and 138 laws have been amended, 890 laws of the Central Government have been implemented. Amendment in reservation in government jobs has ensured that the maximum people are getting benefits.”

Mr Naqvi said that about Rs 6,000 crore have been given for other various development schemes in Leh-Ladakh-Laddakh. Leh has been connected with National Power Grid; Srinagar-Leh transmission has been started, he added. (AGENCIES)