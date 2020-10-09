CBSE class 12 compartment exam results declared

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the result for class 12 compartment examination with 59.43 per cent of the candidates clearing the exam.

“Class 12 compartment result has been announced as planned by October 10, to enable students apply for further studies in the current academic year. The result has been declared in record time of eight days,” a senior board official said.

A total of 1.16 lakh candidates had registered for the exam out of which 1.05 lakh had appeared including 87,849 compartment candidates while rest had appeared for improving their performance. (AGENCIES)