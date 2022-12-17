Pak repeatedly trying to foment trouble in J&K: Khatana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 17: MP Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana said that Jammu and Kashmir represents mini India where people lived in complete harmony but the neighbouring country, which is mother of terrorism, is attempting repeatedly to stoke violence in the UT.

Addressing a largely attending public function at Bathindi organized by Paramjeet Choudhary in his honour here, today, Gulam Ali Khatana said that people of all faith live in peaceful co-existence here for centuries and would continue to do so. He urged the people to support the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Government’s efforts for the development and restoring peace in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Khatana asked the Government to conduct a social audit of the developmental works in Panchayats and local bodies and Centrally sponsored schemes so that any discrepancy or lapse in the implementation be brought to fore and those responsible be taken to task. He said that PM Narendra Modi led Government has committed itself to a corruption free, developed nation and J&K is a priority area for the Government. During past three years of direct Central rule the stone pelting in Kashmir has come down to zero, terrorists are on the run, developmental works are being done on priority and tourist inflow has gone up many times, he said.

JK BJP vice president, Rajeev Charak and Roshan Choudhary, president JKBJP ST Morcha also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the achievements of the party.

On this occasion a large number of prominent persons, panches including Panches Ayub Khan,Fariyad Ali, Parveen Kumari, Ravi Auto Union president Ravi, Sonu, Asif Choudhary,Suraj Khajuria joined in the presence of Rajiv Charak, vice president JKBJP,, Roshan Choudhary, president JKBJP ST Morcha, Putoo Choudhary, Mohammad Alm, Shokat Gujjar, Choudhary, Capt (retd) Ramesh Singh and Roshan Lal, were present.