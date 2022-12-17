BJP Jammu district South holds Working Committee meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 17: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will draw a blueprint for the upcoming party programmes and reexamine the strategies on the existing and forthcoming scenarios in the Jammu.

This was the outcome of party’s Jammu district South Working Committee meeting held here, today under the chairmanship of BJP district president Rekha Mahajan.

The meeting was held in presence of senior BJP leaders including general secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, Rajya Sabha MP, Gulam Ali Khatana, former Minister, Sham Choudhary, Ex MLA, Garu Ram Bhagat, Prabhari Jammu South, Ayodhya Gupta, former district presidents HS Pummi and Vinay Gupta, former MLCs Vikram Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Khalsa and senior leader, Suresh Jamwal.

Other party leaders who attended the meeting included Yudhvir Sethi, BJP State vice president, Inderjit Sharma, secretary organization Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary constituency and Gulam Ali Khatana Member, Rajya Sabha and Ankit Gupta social media head J&K.

Addressing the BJP cadres, Ashok Koul said the party has a big mission before it to form the next Government in Jammu and Kashmir. “We have to prepare for the elections from today itself and move together for the success of our mission, which is to form the next Government.

Sham Chaudhary, in his address hoped that new team will perform in the best way to take the party to a higher level. He asserted that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is concentrating on every segment of society for their empowerment and asked the party workers to contribute to the vision of New India.

Yudhvir Sethi, State vice president of BJP spoke in length on “Modi@ 20 Book and ” Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat” in which he talked about revolutionary steps taken by Prime Minister, for the welfare of the people.

Ayodhya Gupta in his address stressed the importance of the role of BJP grass-root level cadres.

In her presidential address, Rekha Mahajan complimented the BJP leadership in deposing trust and faith in her by nominating her the president of the newly created Jammu South district. She said that huge responsibility has been put on her shoulders and she would work as per the expectations of the party.

Senior leaders Gharu Ram Bhagat, Vikram Randhawa, Charanjeet Singh, Vinay Gupta and H.S.Pammi and Ankit Gupta also spoke on the occasion.

Ankit Gupta and Pooja Chauhan spoke on the role of Social Media.

Akash and Pushpinder Singh Charak conducted the proceedings.