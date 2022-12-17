NICU Level-2 inaugurated in Swami Vivekananda Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 17: A Level-2 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was today dedicated to public in Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission (SVMM) Charitable Hospital, Ambphalla, Jammu.

The Unit was formally inaugurated by Dr Subash Gupta (chief patron of the Mission) in presence of Anil Gupta (president), Amar Chand Gupta (vice-president), BB Gupta (general secretary), BS Jamwal (secretary), Romesh Chander Gupta, Shanker Dutt Sharma, Dr Brij Mohan Gupta, Subash Gupta, DV Chopra, MS Chouhan (all members), Dr Romesh Gupta (Administrator), Consultants, RMOs and paramedical staff of the Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, president of the Mission said that the services of NICU Level-2 are now available in the Hospital for the new born infants which were previously referred to other health institutions for this facility. He said this facility is now available 24×7 in the Hospital for the public at very affordable rates, much less than other institutions.

He said Dr Deepak Sharma, an experienced neonatologist and trained Nursing staff have been looking after and rendering their services round the clock in the NICU.