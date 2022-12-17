CGPWA celebrates National Pensioners’ Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 17: The Central Government Pensioners’ Welfare Association (CGPWA), Jammu today celebrated 40th National Pensioners’ Day with great fervor.

On the occasion, seven very senior pensioners who are above 85 years of age were honoured by the Association. They included the founder president of the Association K R Gupta of AIR, G N Naik, N L Bakshi & Hans Raj Magotra all of IAS, A M Watali of IPS, B L Gupta of GSI and S I H Kazmi of IFS.

Three former Chief Secretaries of J&K, Vijay Bakaya, BR Kundal & BR Sharma and former DGP Dr Ashok Bhan who were present, felicitated them.

Dr S K Gupta, noted Neurologist of J&K, spoke on length on the neurological problems being faced in old age and advised them to remain physically fit and socially active besides undertaking mental exercises to ward off the risk of diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, Bakaya said that the retired civil servants are the treasure of human resource and their inner potential must be used for the betterment of the society. He said that age is just a number and is in mind and the pensioners should use their creativity.

Kundal complimented the senior members of the Association on being honoured today while B R Sharma assured his full support to CGPWA’s initiatives especially in reaching out to the marginalized children by ensuring good education free of cost.

Dr Bhan asked the pensioners to shed their baggage of the past and think of distributing unusable items to the needy rather than stocking in almirahs.

JK Vaid dwelt on the history of the Association and its journey till date and paid compliments to the founding members, most of whom were from the GSI.

K B Jandial (general secretary, CGPWA) who conducted the proceedings while Dr Sudarshan Kumar (vice president of the Association) presented the vote of thanks.