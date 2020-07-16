Pak proposes ban on right to form political parties in PoK

Bid to further curb Assembly’s powers

*PoK Cabinet rejects 14th Amendment



Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 16: Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) Cabinet today rejected 14th Amendment to Interim Constitution piloted by Pakistan Government which was aimed at shifting back the powers from PoK Government and Assembly to ‘Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council’ (AJKC), curbing freedom of expression of existing parties, right to form a political party and strengthening further the control of Pakistan over PoK, which is legally a part of India.

“The 14th Amendment to ‘AJK (PoK) Interim Constitution’ 1974 piloted by Pakistan Government headed by Imran Khan was outrightly rejected today by the PoK Government in its Cabinet meeting chaired by PoK ‘Prime Minister’ Raja Farooq Hyder Khan,’’ reports received here said.

The PoK Government is headed by the People’s Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) while Pakistan is being ruled by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party.

There has been widespread resentment in PoK against Pakistan’s attempt to subvert the voice of PoK people majority of whom wanted to merge with Jammu and Kashmir as they are fed up with Pakistan’s misrule.

The 14th Amendment Bill of Pakistan Government drafted by Imran Khan’s PTI further detracts from limited rights and freedoms given to the people of PoK while strengthening grip of Pakistan State over the region even more.

“In the proposed amendment to Article 4 of the Interim Constitution of 1974, the draft puts a rider to the freedom of association for the people of the region by stressing that such freedom would strictly be subjected to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan and morality of public order,’’ the sources said.

Even more outrageous is the clause imposed by Pakistan on the right of residents of PoK to form a political party, or even be a member of one. The person desirous of forming a political party in PoK for benefit of people of the region could face restrictions based on some vague perceived threats.

“No person or political party in ‘AJK’ (PoK) will be permitted to propagate against, or take part in activities prejudicial or detrimental to, the ideology of Pakistan Government,’’ the 14th Amendment stated.

The amendment barred the Legislative Assembly of PoK from deciding upon aspects critical to very territory that it is supposed to represent. The Pakistani State, and more specifically the military establishment, would be the only entity authorized to decide upon these aspects.

In fact, the PoK Legislative Assembly has been prohibited from having any role in a list of 33 subjects covered under the ‘Third Schedule of the Interim Constitution’. The list included basic things like banking and insurance, economic coordination of scientific and technological research, aircraft and air navigation, Post and Telegraphs and education.

The amendment proposed not only to restore Legislative powers of the Kashmir Council but also to increase total number of seats to 65 by allocating 12 seats for Jammu and Kashmir including five each for Jammu and Kashmir divisions and two for Ladakh.

“An attempt is being made by Pakistan Government to shift back the powers from the PoK Government and Legislative Assembly to the AJK Council, which had been involved in financial ill-discipline of billion of rupees in the past,’’ sources said.

The next year of Farooq Haider Government has also been made subject to approval of the 14th Amendment.