16 more die in Kashmir, J&K tally 223

512 test Corona +ve, cases cross 12000 mark

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, July 16: In a major spike in Novel Coronavirus deaths in Kashmir today, 16 COVID-19 positive people died here taking the Jammu and Kashmir tally to 223 while 512 people tested positive in the Valley since last night taking the number of positive cases in J&K to past 12000.

A 65-year-old man from Khajabagh Baramulla died at SKIMS Soura today. He was admitted to hospital on July 7 as a case of bilateral CAP (community acquired pneumonia), Type 1 Respiratory failure and severe ARDS. He was having comorbidity and died early today due cardiopulmonary arrest.

A 65-year-old man from Sirhama Bijbehara in district Anatnag who died at the hospital had multiple problems.

A 60-year-old woman from Sanbari Kokernag in district Anantnag tested positive for COVID-19, three days after her death at GMC Anantnag. Her sample was taken on July 10 and tested positive last night.

“She died at around 11 pm on July 13 and we took body the other day. A number of people participated in her bath and several hundred people took part in her funeral,” a member said.

“Neither anyone at GMC Anantnag nor any official from the district told us to follow COVID-19 related guidelines. We are illiterate. Now we have been told there would be testing of family members and quarantine”, he said.

A 50 year old woman from HMT, Omarabad in district Srinagar who was undergoing treatment at Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar died last night.

A 67 year old man from Bathra village in Budgam district tested positive at SKIMS Soura after his death today. He was having underlying medical conditions and died in the hospital today.

A 65 year old COVID-19 positive man from Khusbagh, Baramulla who was admitted at SMHS hospital in Srinagar died last night.

A 62 year old man from Karnah in district Kupwara who was admitted at SKIMS Soura died today.

A 65 year old man from Nishat area of Srinagar who was admitted at SMHS Hospital Srinagar died today. He was having underlying medical condition.

A 62 year old man from Khankai Mohalla, Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura Hospital today. He was having underlying medical condition.

A woman from Shopian district who was admitted at SMHS Hospital Srinagar died today.

A man from Natipora area of Srinagar with underlying medical condition died at SMHS Hospital Srinagar today.

A 55 year old woman from Zaldager area of Srinagar who was admitted at SMHS Hospital Srinagar with underlying medical condition died today.

A 75 years old woman from Sonawar area of Srinagar who was admitted to SMHS hospital on July 13 as B/L cap died today.

A 75 year old man from Batmaloo area of Srinagar with underlying medical condition died at CD Hospital Srinagar today.

A 62 year old man form Mallabagh Soura Srinagar died at SMHS hospital this evening. He was having underlying medical condition.

A 65 year old man from Parigam in district Pulwama with underlying medical condition died here today.

With these fresh deaths number of deaths in J&K has gone upto 223.

Kashmir valley today reported 431 fresh positive cases and 515 since last night taking the number of positive cases in J&K to 12156 including 9469 from Kashmir and 2507 in Jammu.

Out of 428 fresh cases, 182 were tested positive at SKIMS, 51 at JVC and 98 Chest Diseases hospital Srinagar virology laboratories.

The fresh cases include 259 from Srinagar, 21 from Kulgam, 18 from Baramulla, 42 from Shopian, 6 from Anantnag, 3 from Kupwara, 32 from Pulwama, 34 from Budgam, 2 from Bandipora and 11 from Ganderbal in Kashmir division.

An official said that 1643 samples tested at SKIMS Virology lab and 182 were tested positive. Among them 10 are from BB Cantonment Srinagar, 89 from CRPF, BSF, Crime branch and IGP office, 25 from PHQ Srinagar, 2 from Srinagar, 6 from Toll plaza Qazigund and 50 samples received from SKIMS.

An official said that 316 samples were processed at Virology lab of SKIMS Medical College Srinagar and 51 including 35 from Srinagar and 16 from Shopian tested positive.

An official said that 98 people tested positive at CD Virology laboratory.

Officials said that 2345 positive cases including 55 deaths and 566 recoveries are from Srinagar, 1399 including 48 deaths and 577 recoveries are from Baramulla, 1097 including 679 recoveries and 23 deaths are from Kulgam, 972 including 17 deaths and 720 recoveries are from Shopian, 939 including 17 deaths and 638 recoveries are from Anantnag, 818 including 523 recoveries and 13 deaths are from Kupwara, 774 including 388 recoveries and 08 deaths are from Pulwama, 662 including 340 recoveries and 16 deaths are from Budgam, 421 including 313 recoveries and 03 deaths are from Bandipora, 222 including 100 recoveries and 4 death are from Ganderbal.

The official said that total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 5488 including 4601 from Kashmir division.

With 109 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 6446 which is 53.02 percent of the total cases which was over 63 percent few days before.