Pak President gets notice from Twitter over post on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Twitter has sent a notice to Pakistan President Arif Alvi over his tweet on the situation in Kashmir, according to a media report.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari posted the screen shot of a mail received by President Alvi from Twitter authorities and said the notice was “in bad taste and simply ridiculous.”

On Monday, President Alvi tweeted a video showing a protest rally over the Kashmir issue.

On Sunday, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said he has also received a notice from the micro-blogging site that one of his tweets has violated Indian laws. (AGENCIES)