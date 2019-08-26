Pak President gets notice from Twitter over post on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Twitter has sent a notice to Pakistan President Arif Alvi over his tweet on the situation in Kashmir, according to a media report.
Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari posted the screen shot of a mail received by President Alvi from Twitter authorities and said the notice was “in bad taste and simply ridiculous.”
On Monday, President Alvi tweeted a video showing a protest rally over the Kashmir issue.
On Sunday, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said he has also received a notice from the micro-blogging site that one of his tweets has violated Indian laws. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
BJP stalwart
Ease restrictions for patients
SMGS Hospital sans operative lifts
Why high acquittal rate under NDPSA?
Day of reckoning for owners of Benami property
R&B Deptt sans 6 posts of CEs