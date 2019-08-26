Hero Electric launches e-scooter Dash, price starts at Rs 62,000

NEW DELHI: Hero Electric on Monday launched its new electric scooter Dash with price starting at Rs 62,000.

The all-new Dash is powered by a 48v 28Ah Li-ion battery with fast-charging of 4 hours and a range of 60 km per charge, Hero Electric said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Hero Electric India CEO Sohinder Gill said the new e-scooter offers style, practicality, performance with a powerful Li-Ion battery that is portable and reliable.

Last week, the company had launched the extended range versions of its two electric scooters – Optima and Nyx – which are priced at Rs 68,721 and Rs 69,754, respectively.

The company is seeking to cash in on the wave of electric mobility in India. It plans to increase its touch-points to 1,000 by end of 2020, up from 615 at present.

It also plans to ramp up annual production to 5 lakh units annually in the next three years from nearly 1 lakh estimated this year. (AGENCIES)