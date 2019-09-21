Pak `least qualified’ to criticize India on Kashmir: Tharoor

PUNE: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said Pakistan is the “least qualified” country to criticise India on the Kashmir issue, especially in view of its own record in PoK.

Speaking at the Pune International Literary Festival, the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala also said differences between political parties do not matter when it comes to foreign policy.

“I would like to send an implicit message outside. We may have differences within our country but when it comes to India’s interest, it is not BJP’s foreign policy nor is it Congress’ foreign policy. It is the Indian foreign policy,” Tharoor asserted. (AGENCIES)