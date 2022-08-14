Pak flags history, now only Indian flags raised in Kashmir: LG

‘Take inspiration from forefathers who made sacrifices’

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Aug 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that Pakistani flags in Kashmir are history now and only the tricolour is raised here.

He made these remarks while speaking to reporters during a Tiranga Yatra along the Dal lake in Srinagar this morning.

Sinha said that raising Pakistani flags is history. “Now only the Indian flag will fly here. Earlier, there were less efforts to get people to raise the tricolour. Now there are efforts and people want to raise the flag.”

“There is massive response and participation of all sections of society, raising the ‘tiranga’ everywhere,” he added.

Personnel of the Army, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police participated in the ‘Tiranga Yatra’.

Speaking on the occasion, the LG recalled the words of Mahatma Gandhi delivered at the Tank Maidan, Mumbai on August 8, 1942 which inspired the people all across the country to overthrow British rule.

“Today our walkathon is a symbol of the resolve and struggle of Mahatma Gandhi, it is a symbol of penance and supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers of our Army, police, paramilitary forces,” he added.

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav provided us with an opportunity to inspire future generation by making them aware of the invaluable contribution of our heroes and martyrs,” he said.

Addressing the veterans of 1971 war present during the walkathon, Sinha said: “I salute all those who have laid the path of progress and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir and are keeping the nation safe and secure”.

“Remembering our heroes ignites new ideas and rekindles the spirit of public awakening. This Walkathon is a tribute to our security forces, freedom fighters, and also a symbol of our resolve to build a self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir,” he further added.

“We have to take the story of our freedom fighters to the new generation and bring alive the memory, the ideals of the personalities who made significant contributions in the freedom struggle and also pay our tribute to the unsung heroes of India’s Independence,” the LG said.

He urged all to take inspiration from our forefathers, who had made significant sacrifices to provide us a free and independent nation, while fulfilling our obligations towards the future of the golden Jammu and Kashmir of 2047.

The LG said that Prime Minister started world’s biggest Jan Abhiyaan and every part of the nation including Jammu Kashmir is witnessing Har Ghar Tiranga Utsav.

“We are citizens of a great nation where every inch of the pious land is filled with ancient values, culture and traditions,” he added.

Sinha said J&K is scripting history in every sector. “Unprecedented performance in various parameters has been recorded, improving the standard of living of every citizen with equality and social justice,” he added.

On Tiranga Yatra, he said: “It’s a new dawn of hopes and dreams.”

He congratulated the organizers and participants of the Walkathon which saw a massive participation of people from all walks of life.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, appreciated the enthusiasm of the participants of the Har Ghar Tiranga walkathon, while DGP, Dilbag Singh also lauded the josh of all the participants. He said it is not only the duty of security forces but also of every citizen of the country to uphold the honour and respect of the tricolour.