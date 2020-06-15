Pak authorities release two Indian High Commission staffers

NEW DELHI: Pakistani authorities on Monday evening released two Indian High Commission staffers in Islamabad hours after they were reportedly arrested for their alleged involvement in a “hit and run accident”.

Top Government sources confirmed that the two Indian staffers were released by Pakistani authorities and they are back at the Indian High Commission.

The duo left the High Commission in a vehicle for official duty at around 8:30 AM (IST) and did not reach their destination, the sources said. (AGENCIES)