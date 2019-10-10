Pak ammunition dump hit on LoC, 3 troops killed

Two civilians injured in Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: An ammunition dump of Pakistan army was hit in retaliatory shelling by the Indian troops in which at least three enemy troopers were killed while Pakistan continued heavy shelling in civilian areas of Poonch sector in which two persons including a woman were injured.

Reports said Pakistan army continued heavy shelling and firing targeting forward defence posts and civilian areas on the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur, Kirni, Khari, Karmara, Gountrian, Balakote, Digwar and surrounding villages in Poonch district since last night. The Indian side retaliated effectively to silence the Pakistan guns which were directly targeting the civilian population.

According to the reports, an ammunition dump of Pakistan army was hit in retaliatory action by the Indian troops in Chirikot sector of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), leading to series of explosions in which at least three Pakistani army personnel were killed and two others were injured.

Two to three posts of Pakistan army were also destroyed, they said.

The Indian action, they added, was necessitated as the Pakistani posts were raining mortar shells and bullets with heavy firearms at Balakote, Shahpur, Kirni, Khari, Karmara, Gountrian, Digwar and other villages in Poonch sector. The shelling which started last night continued till late this evening intermittently.

Two civilians were injured in Pakistan shelling at Gountrian and Khari this evening as mortar shells exploded near their houses.

They have been identified as Shameem Akhter, 30, wife of Mehmood Ahmed, a resident of Gountrian Mohalla and Noor Mohammad, 60, son of Kanni, a resident of Khari.

Security forces and locals evacuated the injured from the site of firing and shifted them to District Hospital in Poonch.

SSP Poonch Romesh Angral said police teams visited forward villages in Poonch district to assess the situation and advised the people to stay indoors.

Police have deployed Bullet Proof Bunkers in the shelling hit areas to evacuate civilians, if the need arises.

Sources said there was panic among the border dwellers all along the LoC in Poonch district in view of continued shelling and firing by the Pakistan army at various places with civilians being the prime targets.

People living in shelling and firing range all along the LoC didn’t venture out of their houses throughout the day today and remained confined inside houses or bunkers due to continued heavy shelling and firing by the Pakistan army in civilian areas.

The Indian side was giving befitting reply to Pakistan army’s shelling and firing at all places on the LoC.

There were reports that nearly a dozen houses and structures sustained minor damage in Pakistan shelling and firing.

However, there was no fatal casualty in latest round of shelling on the Indian side.

Pakistan army has been regularly targeting civilian areas on the LoC in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch since August 5 when the Central Government had withdrawn special Constitutional provisions of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the State into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.