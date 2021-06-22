PAGD meet, to take final call on participation, begins at Farooq’s residence

SRINAGAR: The constituents of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) arrived at Dr Farooq Abdullah’s Gupkar residence, where a meeting to discuss the invitation for All Party Meeting on June 24, has started.

PAGD vice—president Mehbooba Mufti, spokesperson Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, Javaid Mustafa Mir and Muzaffar Ahmad Shah arrived at the residence of conglomerate’s president.

The meeting was scheduled for today at 11:00 AM to discuss the invitation for an All Party Meeting, to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24 in New Delhi.

After holding deliberations, Dr Farooq Abdullah is likely address the media persons at 12:30 PM to announce the conglomerate’s decision. (KNO)